Russian Presidential Adviser Echoes Bill Gates' Fears About Climate Change

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th August, 2020) Ruslan Edelgeriyev, a Russian presidential adviser for climate, echoed fears voiced by US billionaire philanthropist Bill Gates about a looming climate disaster, saying the humanity needed to act promptly to counter its adverse effects.

"There is nothing new or unexpected about what Bill Gates says...

Quantitative estimates may differ but the conclusion remains that the humanity must do its utmost now to mitigate the adverse effect it is having on climate," he told Sputnik.

Gates wrote in a blog post this week that the global economic fallout from climate change within the next two decades will be as bad as having a coronavirus pandemic every decade.

Edelgeriyev argued, though, that Russia's innovative projects could protect the environment and cut operational costs of enterprises, increasing their economic viability and promoting growth.