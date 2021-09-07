The next meeting of Russian and US specialists on climate will take place in September or October in the United States, Ruslan Edelgeriyev, the Russian special presidential representative on climate issues, said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th September, 2021) The next meeting of Russian and US specialists on climate will take place in September or October in the United States, Ruslan Edelgeriyev, the Russian special presidential representative on climate issues, said on Tuesday.

In July, Edelgeriyev had a meeting with US Special Envoy for Climate John Kerry, and they confirmed the commitment of both nations to open an honest dialogue as well as discussion of a wide range of international climate policy issues. Later, Kerry told Russian media that he was planning to meet with Edelgeriyev ahead of the UN Climate Change Conference, or COP26, in Glasgow.

"We agreed to visit him [Kerry], a group of our experts, specialists [will arrive in] the month of September or October," Edelgeriyev told Russian broadcaster Rossiya 24.

COP26 is set to take place from November 1-12. The event will seek to speed up the implementation of the ground-breaking 2016 Paris Agreement that aims to reduce carbon emissions and promote green transition.