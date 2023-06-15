Russian Presidential Aide Says Global Trade Avoided Sharp Decline, But Structure to Change

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th June, 2023) Global trade has avoided a sharp decline, but its structure will change, Russian presidential aide Maxim Oreshkin said on Thursday.

"If you look at what globalization is, first of all, its main driving force is global trade.

We will hardly see any sharp decline here, but the structure of global trade is changing very actively," Oreshkin said at a macroeconomic session of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)

