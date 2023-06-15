UrduPoint.com

Russian Presidential Aide Says Global Trade Avoided Sharp Decline, But Structure To Change

Sumaira FH Published June 15, 2023 | 11:30 AM

Russian Presidential Aide Says Global Trade Avoided Sharp Decline, But Structure to Change

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th June, 2023) Global trade has avoided a sharp decline, but its structure will change, Russian presidential aide Maxim Oreshkin said on Thursday.

"If you look at what globalization is, first of all, its main driving force is global trade.

We will hardly see any sharp decline here, but the structure of global trade is changing very actively," Oreshkin said at a macroeconomic session of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)

The St. Petersburg International Economic Forum is taking place from June 14-17. RIA Novosti, a part of the Rossiya Segodnya media group, is an official media partner and the host photo agency for the event.

