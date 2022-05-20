UrduPoint.com

Russian Presidential Aide Says Russia Should Certainly Stay In Paris Climate Agreement

Published May 20, 2022

Russia definitely should refrain from leaving the Paris Climate Accords and abandoning its environmental commitments, even though such a move would help to reduce the cost of equipment upgrades for domestic companies hit by Western sanctions, Russian Presidential Adviser on Climate Ruslan Edelgeriyev told Sputnik

On Thursday, Russian newspaper Izvestia reported that a lower house of the country's parliament had proposed to terminate Russia's participation in the Paris Agreement.

"Does Russia need to withdraw from the Paris Agreement? Definitely not. Climate change is a global problem that can only be solved by consistent efforts of all members of the international community. Notice, I have said by consistent. It means that this challenge does not tolerate rushing from one approach to another, especially when there are no good reasons for that," Edelgeriyev said.

According to the presidential adviser, Russia is benefiting from the participation in the Paris Agreement even in the current conditions. In addition, he noted, the development of a national climate policy is primarily prompted by concern about Russian citizens.

"The United States is still trying to make up for its withdrawal from the Paris Agreement and return the image of a responsible state. I also want to remind you of Washington's refusal to ratify the Kyoto Protocol in 2001, which has undermined the efforts made within the multi-year negotiations and has shown the inconsistency of the US politics," Edelgeriyev added.

The presidential adviser noted that Washington had still failed to prove its commitment to saving the planet despite its return to the Paris Agreement in 2021.

"Do we also want to secure the title of a climate-irresponsible power for decades to come? Why repeat someone else's mistakes?" Edelgeriyev said.

The Paris Climate Agreement was adopted in December 2015 following the 21st Conference of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change in Paris. The document was signed by 175 countries, including Russia. The agreement brought together all world powers in fighting climate change for the first time in history.

