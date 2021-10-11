UrduPoint.com

Russian Presidential Aide Ushakov To Meet With US' Nuland - Kremlin

Muhammad Irfan 26 seconds ago Mon 11th October 2021 | 03:43 PM

Russian Presidential Aide Ushakov to Meet With US' Nuland - Kremlin

Russian presidential aide Yuri Ushakov will meet with US Under Secretary of State Victoria Nuland in Moscow, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday, adding that contacts between the US official and Russian President Vladimir Putin are not planned

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th October, 2021) Russian presidential aide Yuri Ushakov will meet with US Under Secretary of State Victoria Nuland in Moscow, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday, adding that contacts between the US official and Russian President Vladimir Putin are not planned.

"Nuland cannot have contacts with Vladimir Vladimirovich, after all, she is a guest of the Foreign Ministry, and first of all her counterpart - (Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey) Ryabkov, with whom she will have the main negotiations. As far as I know, Nuland will meed my colleague Ushakov in the administration," Peskov told reporters.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Victoria Vladimir Putin All

Recent Stories

The Leader Of The Nation Took Part In The Opening ..

The Leader Of The Nation Took Part In The Opening Ceremony Of The National Day O ..

1 minute ago
 Dry weather forecast for city

Dry weather forecast for city

23 seconds ago
 Hottest name in sport Emma Raducanu set for Mubada ..

Hottest name in sport Emma Raducanu set for Mubadala World Tennis Championship

14 minutes ago
 China's overnight Shibor interbank rate increases ..

China's overnight Shibor interbank rate increases Monday

24 seconds ago
 Kremlin Sees Fines for Refusing to Get Vaccinated ..

Kremlin Sees Fines for Refusing to Get Vaccinated as 'Unrealistic' Measure in Ru ..

9 minutes ago
 Philippines reports 8,292 new COVID-19 cases, tota ..

Philippines reports 8,292 new COVID-19 cases, total rises to 2,674,814

9 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.