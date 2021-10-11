Russian Presidential Aide Ushakov to Meet With US' Nuland - Kremlin

Russian presidential aide Yuri Ushakov will meet with US Under Secretary of State Victoria Nuland in Moscow, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday, adding that contacts between the US official and Russian President Vladimir Putin are not planned

"Nuland cannot have contacts with Vladimir Vladimirovich, after all, she is a guest of the Foreign Ministry, and first of all her counterpart - (Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey) Ryabkov, with whom she will have the main negotiations. As far as I know, Nuland will meed my colleague Ushakov in the administration," Peskov told reporters.