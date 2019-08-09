Russian Presidential Council Monitoring Situation Around St.Petersburg Prison Abuse Claims

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th August, 2019) The Russian Presidential Council for Civil Society and Human Rights is monitoring the situation surrounding recent claims of abuse in the St. Petersburg Investigative Isolator No. 1, also known as Kresty-2, Alexander Brod, a member of the council, told Sputnik on Thursday.

Earlier this week, a statement emerged online, according to which the isolator's administration had allegedly created special cells for inmates to be tortured by other inmates in order to get confessions out of them.

"We are monitoring the situation and waiting for the information on the results of investigation, which were promised to us," Brod said.

Valery Maximenko, the Deputy Director of the Russian Federal Penitentiary Service, told Sputnik that the FSIN investigation of the St. Petersburg Investigative Isolator No. 1 had uncovered multiple violations by its employees.