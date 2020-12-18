Russian Presidential Council to Mull Concept of Russian Court of Human Rights - Head

The Russian Presidential Council for Civil Society and Human Rights plans to develop the idea of creating a Russian court of human rights in 2021, the head of the council, Valery Fadeev, said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th December, 2020) The Russian Presidential Council for Civil Society and Human Rights plans to develop the idea of creating a Russian court of human rights in 2021, the head of the council, Valery Fadeev, said.

The proposal came amid a large number of complaints about unfair sentences handed by courts. The initial plans relate to the creation of a working group that would include representatives of the Commissioner for Human Rights and representatives of the Presidential Council for Civil Society and Human Rights.

It is assumed that the trial of high-profile cases related to human rights will be carried out in public.

"This topic should be developed very carefully. We will work on it next year," Fadeev said at a press conference.

The idea of creating a court of human rights was announced on December 17 at a meeting of the Presidential Council for Civil Society and Human Rights attended by Russian President Vladimir Putin. The president approved the concept, adding that it requires working out changes in legislation and financing.