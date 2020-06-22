UrduPoint.com
Russian Presidential Envoy Says Afghan Gov't Dragging Out Prisoner Exchange With Taliban

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 22nd June 2020 | 10:50 PM

The Afghan government is deliberately drawing out the prisoner exchange with the Taliban, thus impeding the intra-Afghan peace process, Russian Special Presidential Envoy for Afghanistan Zamir Kabulov told Sputnik on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd June, 2020) The Afghan government is deliberately drawing out the prisoner exchange with the Taliban, thus impeding the intra-Afghan peace process, Russian Special Presidential Envoy for Afghanistan Zamir Kabulov told Sputnik on Monday.

Earlier in the day, Javid Faisal, the spokesman for Afghanistan's Office of the National Security Council, declared the past week to be the deadliest in 19 years, with the Taliban conducting 422 attacks and killing 291 members of the country's security forces. Meanwhile, the prisoner exchange process between the two sides is still ongoing. Kabul has released approximately 3,000 Taliban members, failing so far to meet the 5,000 person quota demanded by the Taliban, who have released about 500 members of the Afghan security forces.

"The Afghan authorities have to share the responsibility for that, [as] they are drawing out the prisoner exchange, because after this exchange is concluded, the intra-Afghan [peace] process will be launched and a ceasefire will be declared. The sooner they release Taliban prisoners and the Taliban [free] those they have promised to free, the sooner the civil war will come to an end," Kabulov said.

Conditions for the beginning of the intra-Afghan negotiations have been outlined, among other things, in the US-Taliban peace deal signed on February 29 in the Qatari capital of Doha.

