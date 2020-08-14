- Home
- World
- News
- Russian Presidential Envoy Says to Join Intra-Afghan Talks in Doha, But Date Not Set Yet
Russian Presidential Envoy Says To Join Intra-Afghan Talks In Doha, But Date Not Set Yet
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Fri 14th August 2020 | 05:11 PM
Zamir Kabulov, Russian special presidential representative for Afghanistan, told Sputnik on Friday that he would participate in intra-Afghan talks in Doha but the date for the consultations has not been scheduled yet
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th August, 2020) Zamir Kabulov, Russian special presidential representative for Afghanistan, told Sputnik on Friday that he would participate in intra-Afghan talks in Doha but the date for the consultations has not been scheduled yet.
"Yes, I will fly to Doha.
When the date is set," Kabuilov said, adding that the talks can only be scheduled when all prisoners have been released.
A February agreement between the United States and the Taliban radical movement (banned in Russia) paved the way for intra-Afghan talks. The deal stipulated that the Taliban and the Afghan government would release a number of prisoners.