Russian Presidential Envoy Says To Join Intra-Afghan Talks In Doha, But Date Not Set Yet

Zamir Kabulov, Russian special presidential representative for Afghanistan, told Sputnik on Friday that he would participate in intra-Afghan talks in Doha but the date for the consultations has not been scheduled yet

"Yes, I will fly to Doha.

When the date is set," Kabuilov said, adding that the talks can only be scheduled when all prisoners have been released.

A February agreement between the United States and the Taliban radical movement (banned in Russia) paved the way for intra-Afghan talks. The deal stipulated that the Taliban and the Afghan government would release a number of prisoners.

