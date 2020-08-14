Russian Presidential Envoy Says to Join Intra-Afghan Talks in Doha, But Date Not Set Yet

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th August, 2020) Zamir Kabulov, Russian special presidential representative for Afghanistan, told Sputnik on Friday that he would participate in intra-Afghan talks in Doha but the date for the consultations has not been scheduled yet.

"Yes, I will fly to Doha.

When the date is set," Kabuilov said, adding that the talks can only be scheduled when all prisoners have been released.

A February agreement between the United States and the Taliban radical movement (banned in Russia) paved the way for intra-Afghan talks. The deal stipulated that the Taliban and the Afghan government would release a number of prisoners.