Russian Presidential Envoy to Be Observer at US-Taliban Deal Signing - Embassy

Russian presidential envoy for Afghanistan Zamir Kabulov will be present at the signing of the US-Taliban deal in Doha on Saturday, the Russian Embassy in Qatar told Sputnik

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th February, 2020) Russian presidential envoy for Afghanistan Zamir Kabulov will be present at the signing of the US-Taliban deal in Doha on Saturday, the Russian Embassy in Qatar told Sputnik.

"Russian special presidential envoy for Afghanistan Zamir Kabulov will attend the ceremony of the US and the Taliban signing the deal as an observer," the embassy said.