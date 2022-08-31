Russian Presidential Envoy Warns 21st Century May See Countries Fight for Fresh Water

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st August, 2022) In the 21st century countries may be forced to battle for fresh water, Russian Special Presidential Representative for Environmental Protection, Ecology and Transport Sergei Ivanov said on Tuesday.

"If we take the whole world, the situation there is not very positive... In our 21st century I fully expect there to be a battle for fresh water in the world. The deficit of drinking water is visible even today," Ivanov told the Rossiya 24 broadcaster.

Russia has "large amounts" of drinking water and its forests process more carbon dioxide than is emitted in the country.

Due to this fact Russia could be called the ecological donor of the planet, Ivanov added.

The presidential envoy also expressed the hope that Russia could become a top global exporter of not "just food products, but organic food products."

The statements come as many parts of the world, including Europe, are facing record heatwaves and droughts, causing major waterways to dry up and forcing governments to start rationing water usage.