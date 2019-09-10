Russian Presidential Office Says Suspected US Spy Did Not Work For It

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th September, 2019) Oleg Smolenkov described as a US informant by the media, did not work for the Administrative Directorate of the President of the Russian Federation, the office's spokeswoman Yelena Krylova told Sputnik on Tuesday.

The CNN broadcaster reported on Monday that the United States allegedly extracted its informant close to the Russian government in 2017. The White House dismissed the reports as incorrect and potentially dangerous.

"Smolenkov did not work for the president's administrative directorate," Krylova said.