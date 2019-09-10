UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Presidential Office Says Suspected US Spy Did Not Work For It

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Tue 10th September 2019 | 01:30 PM

Russian Presidential Office Says Suspected US Spy Did Not Work For It

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th September, 2019) Oleg Smolenkov described as a US informant by the media, did not work for the Administrative Directorate of the President of the Russian Federation, the office's spokeswoman Yelena Krylova told Sputnik on Tuesday.

The CNN broadcaster reported on Monday that the United States allegedly extracted its informant close to the Russian government in 2017. The White House dismissed the reports as incorrect and potentially dangerous.

"Smolenkov did not work for the president's administrative directorate," Krylova said.

Related Topics

Russia White House United States 2017 Media Government

Recent Stories

Indian Fascist Regime has Crossed all limits; Gen ..

15 minutes ago

UAE paper hails Dubai Metro on its 10th anniversar ..

3 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

3 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Sep 10, 2019 in Pakistan

3 hours ago

Ras Al Khaimah Ruler condoles King Salman on death ..

12 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives Khabib Nurmagomedov, co ..

14 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.