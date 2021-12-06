UrduPoint.com

Russian Presidential Spokesman Calls India Ties 'Mature'

Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Sputnik on Monday that the Russian-Indian relationship had matured, considered their "conflict potential."

He spoke after Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov met with the top Indian diplomat in New Delhi. They were joined by defense ministers in what is referred to as the "2+2 format."

"The 2+2 format is really extremely expedient... Now that we have launched this communication track between Moscow and New Delhi it does show that our relationship is indeed mature, especially taking into (account) conflict potential surrounding both countries," Peskov said.

The spokesman referred to the partnership between the two powers as "special" and "privileged." Russian President Vladimir Putin is expected to meet with Prime Minister Narendra Modi later on Monday for their first face-to-face talks following the BRICS summit in 2019.

Indian Foreign Minister Subramanyam Jaishankar called the 2+2 negotiations a "productive exchange of perspectives on cross-cutting and inter-related issues."

