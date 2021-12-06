UrduPoint.com

Russian Presidential Spokesman Says BRICS Remained Viable Amid Pandemic

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 hour ago Mon 06th December 2021 | 04:29 PM

The BRICS club of developing economies remains relevant in the face of the coronavirus outbreak, the spokesman for the Russian president told Sputnik on Monday

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th December, 2021) The BRICS club of developing economies remains relevant in the face of the coronavirus outbreak, the spokesman for the Russian president told Sputnik on Monday.

Vladimir Putin is coming to New Delhi for the first face-to-face talks with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi since the two met on the sidelines of the 2019 BRICS summit in Brazil.

"Despite the difficulties related to the pandemic and other negative processes we've been facing, the BRICS format has shown its viability," Dmitry Peskov said.

Heads of state and government of the five BRICS nations � Brazil, Russia, India and China � have been meeting annually since 2011. The last two summits were chaired virtually by Russia in 2020 and India in September of this year.

Peskov said that the five member countries had been "undeniably" using the BRICS format to discuss their joint response to the pandemic.

