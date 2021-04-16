UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian President's Aide Outlines To US Envoy Reciprocal Measures To Sanctions - Kremlin

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Fri 16th April 2021 | 09:11 PM

Russian President's Aide Outlines to US Envoy Reciprocal Measures to Sanctions - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th April, 2021) Russian presidential aide Yuri Ushakov outlined to US Ambassador to Russia John Sullivan Moscow's response to the latest sanctions against Russia, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"In accordance with the decisions taken, Russian presidential aide Yuri Ushakov invited US Ambassador to Russia Sullivan on Friday and outlined to him the response of the Russian side to the sanctions announced the day before by the United States against Russia," Peskov said.

On Thursday, Washington imposed sanctions on 32 Russian entities, including tech firms, and individuals for their alleged interference in the 2020 US presidential election and the purported hacking of US software supply chain networks.

Under the sanctions, US financial institutions are prohibited from buying Russian government bonds during Primary placements after June 14. However, they will still be able to buy and sell Russian government bonds on the secondary market.

The United States also expelled 10 personnel of Russian diplomatic missions. The Russian Foreign Ministry said that Moscow's response was "inevitable."

