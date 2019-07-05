UrduPoint.com
Russian President's Approval Rating Nears 64% - Poll

Muhammad Irfan 54 seconds ago Fri 05th July 2019 | 07:49 PM

Almost 64 percent of Russians approve of Russian President Vladimir Putin's policies as the head of state and over 70 percent believe that he is a trustworthy political figure, a poll taken by the Russian Public Opinion Research Center showed on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th July, 2019) Almost 64 percent of Russians approve of Russian President Vladimir Putin's policies as the head of state and over 70 percent believe that he is a trustworthy political figure, a poll taken by the Russian Public Opinion Research Center showed on Friday.

"The average approval rating of the president's activities amounted in average to 63.7 percent [according to a poll taken] from June 24 to June 30. The evaluation of the prime minister's and the Russian government's performance over last week has adjusted to 36.2 percent and 40.9 percent, respectively," the pollster said in a press release.

Only 27.6 percent of those polled said that they disapproved of Putin's policies.

When it came to who they trusted more, 71.6 percent of the respondents said they would put their faith in Putin, while only half as many said the same about Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev.

Asked who they would entrust with dealing with important state affairs, over 30 percent of those polled named Putin, who was followed by Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu with 13.9 percent of respondents supporting him.

The poll was carried out among 11,200 adult Russian citizens over phone.

