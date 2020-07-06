MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th July, 2020) A cousin of Russian President Vladimir Putin, former security official and businessman Roman Putin, took the helm of the People Against Corruption political party following a secret ballot, Grigoriy Anisimov, the head of the party's high council, said on Sunday.

"Roman Igorevich Putin to be considered the elected chairman and leader of pan-Russian political party People Against Corruption for a five-year term," Anisimov said at a party summit.

As stated by the party's leadership, the presence of a "successful entrepreneur, civil and political activist" is expected to "give a new stimulus" to its anti-corruption activities and social projects.

Putin himself outlined the priorities of his chairmanship as the upcoming regional elections in September and the lobby of the party's legislative initiatives in the Russian lower house.

"There is a lot of plans in the most diverse areas of the state activities, in absolutely all sectors. Our party members, as you have noticed, are very active. Just today, one of the members announced a series of events to save 9 trillion rubles [$126 million] worth of budgetary funds," Putin said.

The politician said he never ceased anti-corruption initiatives even during the entrepreneurial period of his life and that he expected the party to "give us a tool to be used in our struggle and work."

Putin joined the party in late June.