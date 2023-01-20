MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th January, 2023) There is evidence that the United States is trying to establish ties with the opponents of the current authorities of Afghanistan and secretly sponsor the Islamic State terrorist organization (IS, outlawed in Russia), Russian special presidential envoy for Afghanistan Zamir Kabulov said on Friday.

"Yes, there is such data, they (the US authorities) do it not for good, but for harm, because they really want to avenge their shameful military-political defeat in Afghanistan and, in retaliation, they do everything so that peace is not established in this long-suffering land, but even worse is that, in addition to contacts with the armed opposition in Afghanistan, the Anglo-Saxons secretly sponsor the IS," Kabulov told the Rossiya 24 broadcaster.