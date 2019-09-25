UrduPoint.com
Russian President's Visit To Saudi Arabia Scheduled For Mid-October - Bogdanov

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Wed 25th September 2019 | 01:14 PM

Russian President Vladimir Putin will visit Saudi Arabia in the middle of October, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov told Sputnik on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th September, 2019) Russian President Vladimir Putin will visit Saudi Arabia in the middle of October, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov told Sputnik on Wednesday.

"In the middle of October," Mikhail Bogdanov said, asked about the date of Putin's visit to Riyadh.

Bogdanov added that this visit would enhance bilateral relations between the two countries and would be helpful in comparing notes on the recent events in the Middle East and the Persian Gulf.

Earlier, the Russian Foreign Ministry has said that Putin plans to visit the kingdom in October.

