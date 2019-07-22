The visit of Russian President Vladimir Putin to Croatia is currently being discussed by the two countries, the deputy speaker of the Russian parliament's upper house, Iliyas Umakhanov, said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd July, 2019) The visit of Russian President Vladimir Putin to Croatia is currently being discussed by the two countries, the deputy speaker of the Russian parliament's upper house, Iliyas Umakhanov, said on Monday.

"We are mutually satisfied with the development of our ties in cultural and humanitarian spheres, the trade growth and most importantly � with political dialogue existing between the leadership of our two countries ... Now the visit of the Russian president to Croatia is on the agenda ... [It] will touch upon important political and economic issues," Umakhanov said.