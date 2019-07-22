UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian President's Vladimir Putin Visit To Croatia Currently On Agenda - Senior Lawmaker

Sumaira FH 50 seconds ago Mon 22nd July 2019 | 01:31 PM

Russian President's Vladimir Putin Visit to Croatia Currently on Agenda - Senior Lawmaker

The visit of Russian President Vladimir Putin to Croatia is currently being discussed by the two countries, the deputy speaker of the Russian parliament's upper house, Iliyas Umakhanov, said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd July, 2019) The visit of Russian President Vladimir Putin to Croatia is currently being discussed by the two countries, the deputy speaker of the Russian parliament's upper house, Iliyas Umakhanov, said on Monday.

"We are mutually satisfied with the development of our ties in cultural and humanitarian spheres, the trade growth and most importantly � with political dialogue existing between the leadership of our two countries ... Now the visit of the Russian president to Croatia is on the agenda ... [It] will touch upon important political and economic issues," Umakhanov said.

Related Topics

Russia Parliament Visit Vladimir Putin Croatia

Recent Stories

Bilawal Bhutto criticises PM Imran’s 'container' ..

8 minutes ago

Police arrest 17 criminals in operation in Hangu

47 seconds ago

Council of Islamic Ideology (CII) forwards 6,500 r ..

49 seconds ago

Hyundai Motor sees profit grow in second quarter

52 seconds ago

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) launches four- ..

55 seconds ago

TV mechanic's daughter wins position in exams

13 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.