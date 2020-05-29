UrduPoint.com
Russian Prime Minister Adds Media Industry To List Of Sectors Most Affected By COVID-19

Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin has included media in the list of sectors that have been most affected by the COVID-19 crisis, the Russian governmental press service said in a statement on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th May, 2020) Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin has included media in the list of sectors that have been most affected by the COVID-19 crisis, the Russian governmental press service said in a statement on Friday.

"Activities in the field of media and production of printed products are included in the list of the Russian economy's sectors most affected by the deterioration of the situation due to the spread of the new coronavirus infection. This decree was signed by Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin," the statement read.

According to the statement, publishers of books, newspapers, magazines, periodicals, tv and radio stations, online publications, and news agencies will enjoy support measures. The list also includes activities related to the printing of newspapers.

The statement noted that the media industry is facing difficult time amid COVID-19 pandemic, as revenues from the sale of books, press, subscriptions are declining, so are advertising revenues.

Small companies and regional organizations are particularly affected, and the Russian government has received numerous requests from citizens, associations and public authorities to further support the industry.

"Among the support measures that Russian media will be able to enjoy are a six-month deferral on payment of all taxes (except value-added tax), as well as rental payments for using real estate that is in state, municipal or private ownership; interest-free loans for urgent needs and payment of wages; preferential loans at 2 percent interest rate for any purposes; a moratorium on bankruptcy and scheduled and unscheduled checks," the statement pointed out.

In addition, companies in the industry will have direct financial support in the form of subsidies, which can be spent on salaries and payment of debts for utilities.

