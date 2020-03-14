UrduPoint.com
Russian Prime Minister Approves Measures To Counter Spread Of COVID-19

Muhammad Irfan 46 minutes ago Sat 14th March 2020 | 02:00 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th March, 2020) Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin approved a package of measures to counter the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) on the Russian soil, the government said on Saturday.

"On March 12, Mikhail Mishustin carried out a meeting on measures against the spread of the new coronavirus infection on the Russian territory. As a result of the it, decisions were made and instructions were given," the cabinet said in a statement.

According to the government, the prime minister instructed the Health Ministry to inform medical facilities, including private ones, about first aid to patients who tested positive for COVID-19.

The Trade and Industry Ministry was instructed to inform the government about the volumes of production of personal protective equipment, as well as tools for disinfection and other products to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

"The Federal Security Service together with the Interior Ministry and the Foreign Ministry [were instructed] to present to the Russian government a draft decree envisioning the temporary suspension of entry for foreign nationals via the Russian-Polish and Russian-Norwegian land border ... beginning at 00:00 a.m. on March 15, 2020 [21:00 GMT on March 14]," the statement added.

