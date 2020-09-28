UrduPoint.com
Russian Prime Minister Approves New Development Program For Far East - Cabinet

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 21 seconds ago Mon 28th September 2020 | 02:20 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th September, 2020) Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin has approved a three-stage Federal program for the development of the Far East, with its implementation expected to conclude in 2035, the cabinet's press service said in a statement.

"The Far East now has its own development program. It has been approved by the order of Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin. The main goals of the program are to accelerate the development of the regional economy, improve the demographic situation, stop migration outflow, improve the quality of life of people in the Far East," the statement says.

The new program will be implemented in three stages: from 2020 until 2024, from 2025 until 2030 and from 2031 until 2035.

"In total, no less than 450,000 jobs should be created in the Far Eastern economy by 2035," the Russian cabinet said.

The new program stipulates the reconstruction of 40 airports in the Far East, the creation of new tourist locations, the construction of new schools, kindergartens, hospitals and cultural sites.

