Russian Prime Minister Approves Switch of Serbian Payments on Russian Loans to Rubles

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd February, 2023) Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin approved the switch of Serbian payments on Russian loans to rubles, the corresponding order was published on the official portal of legal information.

Mishustin ordered to sign a relevant intergovernmental document.