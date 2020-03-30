UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Prime Minister Asks Regions To Consider Coronavirus Measures Similar To Moscow

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Mon 30th March 2020 | 12:06 PM

Russian Prime Minister Asks Regions to Consider Coronavirus Measures Similar to Moscow

Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin on Monday suggested that the regions study the self-isolation measures against the spread of the coronavirus infection tightened in Moscow over the weekend and consider imposing similar rules

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th March, 2020) Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin on Monday suggested that the regions study the self-isolation measures against the spread of the coronavirus infection tightened in Moscow over the weekend and consider imposing similar rules.

Late on Sunday, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin announced stricter measures for the upcoming non-working week: people are not allowed to leave homes except for work (if necessary), urgent medical treatment, shopping for food and essentials, walking dogs within 330 feet from home and taking out the garbage. Moscow region swiftly announced similar steps.

Mishustin called the steps taken in the capital and Moscow region "a logical continuation" of the Federal policy.

"I am asking the heads of the Russian regions to pay attention to the experience of their colleagues and work out potential use of similar measures in their regions," the prime minister said.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Moscow Russia Sunday From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Social media echo footman of Queen Elizabeth tests ..

2 minutes ago

Nausheen Hamid hails Chinese medical experts for h ..

4 minutes ago

EasyJet grounds 'entire fleet' over coronavirus

4 minutes ago

Twitter removes two Bolsonaro tweets questioning v ..

20 minutes ago

North Korea says tested 'super-large' rocket launc ..

20 minutes ago

Demand explodes for New York food banks

20 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.