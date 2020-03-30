Russian Prime Minister Asks Regions to Consider Coronavirus Measures Similar to Moscow

(@FahadShabbir)

Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin on Monday suggested that the regions study the self-isolation measures against the spread of the coronavirus infection tightened in Moscow over the weekend and consider imposing similar rules

Late on Sunday, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin announced stricter measures for the upcoming non-working week: people are not allowed to leave homes except for work (if necessary), urgent medical treatment, shopping for food and essentials, walking dogs within 330 feet from home and taking out the garbage. Moscow region swiftly announced similar steps.

Mishustin called the steps taken in the capital and Moscow region "a logical continuation" of the Federal policy.

"I am asking the heads of the Russian regions to pay attention to the experience of their colleagues and work out potential use of similar measures in their regions," the prime minister said.