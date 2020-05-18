Russia's COVID-19 situation is still tough, but the country has managed to stop the rapid increase in new cases, and the dynamics can be assessed as positive, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said on Monday, noting that the gradual lifting of restrictions may start already in 27 out of the 85 Russia's regions

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th May, 2020) Russia's COVID-19 situation is still tough, but the country has managed to stop the rapid increase in new cases, and the dynamics can be assessed as positive, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said on Monday, noting that the gradual lifting of restrictions may start already in 27 out of the 85 Russia's regions.

"The situation with the coronavirus infection spreading remains not easy in our country, but it can still be said that we have managed to stop the increase in new cases. According to the most cautious estimates, the dynamics is positive," Mishustin told the Russian government's COVID-19 response coordination council.

"According to the objective estimates, ... a total of 27 constituent regions are ready for the gradual relaxation of quarantine measures. This becomes possible, since over the past few days, the virus prevalence rate does not exceed one there, and over half of hospital beds .... are vacant," the prime minister went on to say.

A decree has been signed to allocate over 7 billion rubles ($96 million) in bonus payments to more than 114,000 staffers of social institutions dealing with COVID-19 patients, Mishustin added.