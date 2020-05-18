UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Prime Minister Assesses As Positive Country's COVID-19 Dynamics

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Mon 18th May 2020 | 03:55 PM

Russian Prime Minister Assesses as Positive Country's COVID-19 Dynamics

Russia's COVID-19 situation is still tough, but the country has managed to stop the rapid increase in new cases, and the dynamics can be assessed as positive, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said on Monday, noting that the gradual lifting of restrictions may start already in 27 out of the 85 Russia's regions

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th May, 2020) Russia's COVID-19 situation is still tough, but the country has managed to stop the rapid increase in new cases, and the dynamics can be assessed as positive, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said on Monday, noting that the gradual lifting of restrictions may start already in 27 out of the 85 Russia's regions.

"The situation with the coronavirus infection spreading remains not easy in our country, but it can still be said that we have managed to stop the increase in new cases. According to the most cautious estimates, the dynamics is positive," Mishustin told the Russian government's COVID-19 response coordination council.

"According to the objective estimates, ... a total of 27 constituent regions are ready for the gradual relaxation of quarantine measures. This becomes possible, since over the past few days, the virus prevalence rate does not exceed one there, and over half of hospital beds .... are vacant," the prime minister went on to say.

A decree has been signed to allocate over 7 billion rubles ($96 million) in bonus payments to more than 114,000 staffers of social institutions dealing with COVID-19 patients, Mishustin added.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Russia May Government Billion Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Bashir Ahmad Bilour tests positive for Coronavirus

12 minutes ago

Rangers foils smuggling bid of NCP goods

4 minutes ago

Japan Launches Its 1st Ever Space Defense Unit to ..

4 minutes ago

Slump in int'l oil market: APCNGA seeks reduction ..

4 minutes ago

Macron, Merkel to present joint EU recovery initia ..

4 minutes ago

Islamabad Mayor approaches IHC for restoration of ..

37 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.