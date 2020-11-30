UrduPoint.com
Russian Prime Minister, Belarusian Counterpart Discuss Energy Projects - Cabinet

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Mon 30th November 2020 | 07:57 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th November, 2020) Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin and his Belarusian counterpart Roman Golovchenko discussed energy projects, especially cooperation within the Union State of the two countries and the Eurasian Economic Union, the Russian cabinet said Monday.

"The government leaders discussed the most important avenues for development of Russian-Belarusian cooperation on trade and economy, joint projects in energy, manufacturing, transport, and other areas," the cabinet said.

