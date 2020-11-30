Russian Prime Minister, Belarusian Counterpart Discuss Energy Projects - Cabinet

(@FahadShabbir)

Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin and his Belarusian counterpart Roman Golovchenko discussed energy projects, especially cooperation within the Union State of the two countries and the Eurasian Economic Union, the Russian cabinet said Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th November, 2020) Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin and his Belarusian counterpart Roman Golovchenko discussed energy projects, especially cooperation within the Union State of the two countries and the Eurasian Economic Union, the Russian cabinet said Monday.

"The government leaders discussed the most important avenues for development of Russian-Belarusian cooperation on trade and economy, joint projects in energy, manufacturing, transport, and other areas," the cabinet said.