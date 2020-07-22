Russian Prime Minister Believes in Potential of Russia-Belarus Union Treaty

Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin praised on Wednesday the potential of the union treaty with Belarus

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd July, 2020) Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin praised on Wednesday the potential of the union treaty with Belarus.

"I hold a strong belief in the potential of the union treaty. I believe great job was done on integration and the road maps on all the areas of cooperation with Belarus," Mishustin told the lower house of the Russian parliament.

Only few topics are yet to be discussed, the Russian prime minister added, expressing the belief that if the countries reach an agreement on a unified tax code, then "it will be possible to discuss the mechanism of energy carriers prices formation, like our Belarusian partners suggest."

Mishustin praised the strategic relations between Russia and Belarus, adding that Russia sees Belarus as a friend and a neighbor.