Russian Prime Minister Calls Ex-Kyrgyzstan President's Arrest Internal Affair

Umer Jamshaid 21 seconds ago Thu 08th August 2019 | 11:00 PM

CHOLPON-ATA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th August, 2019) ATA, Kyrgyzstan, August 8 (Sputnik) - Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev said on Thursday that the arrest of former Kyrgyz President Almazbek Atambayev was Kyrgyzstan's internal affair.

"This is an internal affairs of Kyrgyzstan's.

But we cannot stay indifferent," he said, adding that the Central Asian nation had "maxed out its limit of revolutions in the 21st century."

Medvedev said he would discuss Atambayev's detention in Friday meetings with the Kyrgyz president and prime minister.

Atambayev handed himself in to police earlier on Thursday after two failed police raids on his residence south of the capital Bishkek this week resulted in the death of an officer.

