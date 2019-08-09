UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Prime Minister Calls Ex-Kyrgyzstan President's Arrest Internal Affair

Umer Jamshaid 22 seconds ago Fri 09th August 2019 | 12:20 AM

Russian Prime Minister Calls Ex-Kyrgyzstan President's Arrest Internal Affair

CHOLPON-ATA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th August, 2019) ATA, Kyrgyzstan, August 8 (Sputnik) - Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev said on Thursday that the arrest of former Kyrgyz President Almazbek Atambayev was Kyrgyzstan's internal affair.

"This is an internal affairs of Kyrgyzstan's. But we cannot stay indifferent, because Kyrgyzstan is our major partner, our friends live here, it is the participant of the Eurasian Economic Union, participant of the Collective Security Treaty Organization, we constantly stay in touch, hold meetings," he said.

Medvedev added that the Central Asian nation had "maxed out its limit of revolutions in the 21st century."

"And it is very bad if this kind of events will lead to a political or even economic instability in the country, it will affect a great number of people living in this country.

By the way, it may also affect even our Eurasian project," the prime minister stressed, adding that Russia was closely monitoring the situation in Kyrgyzstan

Medvedev also said he would discuss Atambayev's detention in Friday meetings with the Kyrgyz president and prime minister.

Atambayev handed himself in to police earlier on Thursday after two failed police raids on his residence south of the capital Bishkek this week resulted in the death of an officer.

Kyrgyzstan's Health Ministry said that 98 people were injured in clashes between security officers and Atambayev's supporters.

Related Topics

Injured Century Prime Minister Police Russia Bishkek Lead Kyrgyzstan May August Asia

Recent Stories

FNC Elections Committees across Emirates ready to ..

1 hour ago

Indian use of force cannot stop Kashmir movement: ..

4 seconds ago

PPMI trains 2070 officers in FY19

6 seconds ago

UN Says Process to Create Board to Probe Civilian ..

7 seconds ago

Planning commission brings together Nursing Leader ..

9 seconds ago

UN Reaffirms Support for Norwegian Process After V ..

11 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.