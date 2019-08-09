CHOLPON-ATA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th August, 2019) ATA, Kyrgyzstan, August 8 (Sputnik) - Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev said on Thursday that the arrest of former Kyrgyz President Almazbek Atambayev was Kyrgyzstan's internal affair.

"This is an internal affairs of Kyrgyzstan's. But we cannot stay indifferent, because Kyrgyzstan is our major partner, our friends live here, it is the participant of the Eurasian Economic Union, participant of the Collective Security Treaty Organization, we constantly stay in touch, hold meetings," he said.

Medvedev added that the Central Asian nation had "maxed out its limit of revolutions in the 21st century."

"And it is very bad if this kind of events will lead to a political or even economic instability in the country, it will affect a great number of people living in this country.

By the way, it may also affect even our Eurasian project," the prime minister stressed, adding that Russia was closely monitoring the situation in Kyrgyzstan.

Medvedev also said he would discuss Atambayev's detention in Friday meetings with the Kyrgyz president and prime minister.

Atambayev handed himself in to police earlier on Thursday after two failed police raids on his residence south of the capital Bishkek this week resulted in the death of an officer.

Kyrgyzstan's Health Ministry said that 98 people were injured in clashes between security officers and Atambayev's supporters.