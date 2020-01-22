UrduPoint.com
Russian Prime Minister Calls on New Cabinet to Ensure 'Smooth' Power Transition

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd January, 2020) Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin asked the new ministers on Tuesday to meet with their predecessors for ensuring unhampered power transition, voicing confidence that this would be done successfully.

Earlier in the day, a new Russian cabinet was appointed, following the resignation of the previous one on January 15. While Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and Interior Minister Vladimir Kolokoltsev were among those who retained their posts, there were many new appointments as well, for example that of the economic development minister.

"I would ask all of you ... to meet with those who worked before you. to discuss everything and to make, in a very humane manner, the transition to the new officials' management system smooth. I am sure that all of you are professionals and will therefore cope with this," Mishustin said at the first session of the new cabinet.

He added that the speed of the government's operation should not be affected during the transition period.

During President Vladimir Putin's meeting with the cabinet, Mishustin pledged that the ministers would do their best to fulfill the ambitious goals they were facing.

