UrduPoint.com

Russian Prime Minister Congratulates Newly-Appointed China's Premier On Assuming Office

Faizan Hashmi Published March 11, 2023 | 01:20 PM

Russian Prime Minister Congratulates Newly-Appointed China's Premier on Assuming Office

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th March, 2023) Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin congratulated on Saturday Li Qiang on his appointment as Premier of the State Council of the People's Republic of China, noting the high level of partnership between Moscow and Beijing.

Earlier in the day, lawmakers of the Chinese National People's Congress (NPC) approved the appointment of Li, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China, to the post of Premier.

"Dear Mr. Li Qiang, on behalf of the Russian government and on my behalf, I congratulate you on the occasion of your election to the post of Premier of the State Council of the People's Republic of China... The relations of comprehensive partnership and strategic interaction that unite Russia and China are at an unprecedentedly high level in the entire centuries-old history," Mishustin said in a statement published by the Russian government.

The Russian prime minister added that Moscow and Beijing are expanding trade and economic cooperation, implementing major joint projects in various fields, including in energy and industry, while regular meetings between Russian and Chinese leaders play a vital role in building up practical cooperation between the two countries.

"I confirm my readiness for meaningful negotiations with you during the 28th regular meeting of the heads of government this year," Mishustin added.

Li was earlier nominated by Chinese President Xi Jinping, and the final vote took place on Saturday morning at the fourth plenary meeting of the first session of the 14th NPC. Li Qiang will replace Li Keqiang, who held the office for two five-year terms.

Related Topics

Election Prime Minister Moscow Russia China Vote Beijing Congress Post Government Industry Xi Jinping

Recent Stories

Shiffrin breaks ski record with 87th World Cup win ..

Shiffrin breaks ski record with 87th World Cup win

11 minutes ago
 'Even' game as Gill ton powers India's reply but A ..

'Even' game as Gill ton powers India's reply but Australia still ahead

11 minutes ago
 UAE Parliamentary Division participates in 35th Se ..

UAE Parliamentary Division participates in 35th Session of IPU&#039;s Forum of W ..

25 minutes ago
 Elon Musk Says Open to SVB Buyout After Tech Lende ..

Elon Musk Says Open to SVB Buyout After Tech Lender Fails

10 minutes ago
 Justice among people is best solution to address t ..

Justice among people is best solution to address today&#039;s global challenges: ..

25 minutes ago
 Former AJK President K H Khursheed remembered on ..

Former AJK President K H Khursheed remembered on 35th death anniversary

11 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.