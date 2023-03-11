MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th March, 2023) Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin congratulated on Saturday Li Qiang on his appointment as Premier of the State Council of the People's Republic of China, noting the high level of partnership between Moscow and Beijing.

Earlier in the day, lawmakers of the Chinese National People's Congress (NPC) approved the appointment of Li, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China, to the post of Premier.

"Dear Mr. Li Qiang, on behalf of the Russian government and on my behalf, I congratulate you on the occasion of your election to the post of Premier of the State Council of the People's Republic of China... The relations of comprehensive partnership and strategic interaction that unite Russia and China are at an unprecedentedly high level in the entire centuries-old history," Mishustin said in a statement published by the Russian government.

The Russian prime minister added that Moscow and Beijing are expanding trade and economic cooperation, implementing major joint projects in various fields, including in energy and industry, while regular meetings between Russian and Chinese leaders play a vital role in building up practical cooperation between the two countries.

"I confirm my readiness for meaningful negotiations with you during the 28th regular meeting of the heads of government this year," Mishustin added.

Li was earlier nominated by Chinese President Xi Jinping, and the final vote took place on Saturday morning at the fourth plenary meeting of the first session of the 14th NPC. Li Qiang will replace Li Keqiang, who held the office for two five-year terms.