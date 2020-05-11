Russian Prime Minister Continues COVID-19 Treatment, Health Improving - Spokesman

Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin, who has tested positive for COVID-19, is continuing to work remotely and receive treatment for the disease at the hospital, with doctors saying that his health is improving, his spokesman Boris Belyakov said Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th May, 2020) Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin, who has tested positive for COVID-19, is continuing to work remotely and receive treatment for the disease at the hospital, with doctors saying that his health is improving, his spokesman Boris Belyakov said Monday.

"Mikhail Borisovich [Mishustin] continues to undergo planned treatment in one of the state medical institutions. Doctors note a positive trend in his health," Belyakov said during a video conference with President Vladimir Putin.

According to the spokesman, Mishustin continues performing his professional duties as prime minister remotely.

"He holds meetings with colleagues via video conferencing and by phone.

He is in constant contact with the president," Belyakov said.

Mishustin is not scheduled to take part in a government video conference later in the day to discuss measures to support the country's economy and citizens amid the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak, however, he did take a full part in the drafting of plans to begin easing Russia's lockdown measures, the spokesman added.

"Mikhail Vladimirovich's participation in today's meeting with the president is not planned. At the same time, the measures prepared by the government to support the economy and citizens, including the easing of the restrictions imposed due to the coronavirus disease were agreed by the head of the government," Belyakov said.