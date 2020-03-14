Russian Prime Minister Creates Coordination Council to Counter Coronavirus Pandemic

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin on Saturday announced the creation of a coordination council to confront the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th March, 2020) Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin on Saturday announced the creation of a coordination council to confront the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic.

"We decided to create the coordination council to confront the coronavirus infection, which will include the center [coronavrius response center], which was also created, and, accordingly, the commission on the sustainability of the economic situation in the country, which will also include regional leaders and all interested parties, so that we all coordinate our actions on this situation," Mishustin said.

The prime minister also acknowledged that the coronavirus pandemic is getting more serious, and that the situation in Europe is "critical."

"Of course, at this moment it is important to protect people and take all measures to prevent the mass spread of the coronavirus infection, including in our country," the prime minister said.

Mishustin also said that he would examine assessments by several Russian ministers on how the COVID-19 pandemic is influencing the Russian economy, financial market, energy market and social affairs.