Russian Prime Minister Describes Russian-Kazakh Relations as Brother Ones

NUR-SULTAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st February, 2020) SULTAN, February 1 (Sputnik) - Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin described on Saturday the relations between Russia and Kazakhstan as brother ones.

Mishustin is currently in Kazakhstan on his first official visit in his office.

"Russia and Kazakhstan have brother, partner and allied relations, while our trade and economic as well as investment cooperation is actively developing. The interregional ties and business contacts are being boosted, our countries are also playing a leading role in the processes of the Eurasian economic integration, the Collective Security Treaty Organization, Commonwealth of Independent States and Shanghai Cooperation Organization," the prime minister said during a meeting with Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

He also praised the role of former Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev in the improvement of the bilateral relations.

Mishustin became the new Russian prime minister after the resignation of the previous Russian government, headed by former Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev, on January 15.