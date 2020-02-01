UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Prime Minister Describes Russian-Kazakh Relations As Brother Ones

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sat 01st February 2020 | 10:10 AM

Russian Prime Minister Describes Russian-Kazakh Relations as Brother Ones

NUR-SULTAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st February, 2020) SULTAN, February 1 (Sputnik) - Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin described on Saturday the relations between Russia and Kazakhstan as brother ones.

Mishustin is currently in Kazakhstan on his first official visit in his office.

"Russia and Kazakhstan have brother, partner and allied relations, while our trade and economic as well as investment cooperation is actively developing. The interregional ties and business contacts are being boosted, our countries are also playing a leading role in the processes of the Eurasian economic integration, the Collective Security Treaty Organization, Commonwealth of Independent States and Shanghai Cooperation Organization," the prime minister said during a meeting with Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

He also praised the role of former Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev in the improvement of the bilateral relations.

Mishustin became the new Russian prime minister after the resignation of the previous Russian government, headed by former Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev, on January 15.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Business Russia Visit Kazakhstan January February Shanghai Cooperation Organization Government

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

10 hours ago

Almost 50 Palestinians Injured in Clashes With Isr ..

10 hours ago

Worker killed in collapse of Russian sports comple ..

10 hours ago

Etihad continues flights to China, suspends Beijin ..

10 hours ago

Etihad continues flights to China, suspends Beijin ..

10 hours ago

Hamdan bin Zayed visits Al Faziya Reserve

10 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.