MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th January, 2020) Mikhail Mishustin, whose nomination for the post of Russia's prime minister was approved by the parliament's lower house earlier on Thursday said that he would announce the new government in the coming days.

Russia's State Duma approved Mishustin's candidacy to the post with 383-0, with 41 abstaining.

"I think that an understanding [of the new government] will arise in the coming days, we consulted today with all parties," Mishustin said.