UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Prime Minister Diagnosed With COVID-19 Remains Available For Contact - Official

Faizan Hashmi 31 seconds ago Fri 01st May 2020 | 10:39 PM

Russian Prime Minister Diagnosed With COVID-19 Remains Available for Contact - Official

Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin, who has recently been diagnosed with COVID-19, remains in touch, the head of consumer right watchdog Rospotrebnadzor, Anna Popova, said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st May, 2020) Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin, who has recently been diagnosed with COVID-19, remains in touch, the head of consumer right watchdog Rospotrebnadzor, Anna Popova, said on Friday.

"He is available all the time, he is maintaining constant contact, and we always rely on his confident voice," Popova said in an interview with the Komsomolskaya Pravda newspaper, wishing the prime minister a speedy recovery.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Russia All

Recent Stories

COVID-19 Outbreak Puts Europe's Tourism Industry o ..

28 seconds ago

WHO Director-General Says Declaration of Health Em ..

29 seconds ago

US Lawmakers Call on Amazon's Bezos to Testify Ove ..

32 seconds ago

Yemen's Southern Separatists Say Still Back Hadi G ..

34 seconds ago

WHO Head Says Will Reconvene Emergency Committee i ..

24 minutes ago

Malaysia Conducts Mass Testing of Illegal Migrants ..

24 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.