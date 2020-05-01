Russian Prime Minister Diagnosed With COVID-19 Remains Available for Contact - Official

Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin, who has recently been diagnosed with COVID-19, remains in touch, the head of consumer right watchdog Rospotrebnadzor, Anna Popova, said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st May, 2020) Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin, who has recently been diagnosed with COVID-19, remains in touch, the head of consumer right watchdog Rospotrebnadzor, Anna Popova, said on Friday.

"He is available all the time, he is maintaining constant contact, and we always rely on his confident voice," Popova said in an interview with the Komsomolskaya Pravda newspaper, wishing the prime minister a speedy recovery.