Russian Prime Minister Dismisses Deputy Science Minister Accused Of Embezzlement

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Mon 20th July 2020 | 02:51 PM

Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin has signed a decree terminating the appointment of Deputy Minister of Science and Higher Education Marina Lukashevich, accused of being involved in the embezzlement of 50 million rubles ($695,500)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th July, 2020) Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin has signed a decree terminating the appointment of Deputy Minister of Science and Higher education Marina Lukashevich, accused of being involved in the embezzlement of 50 million rubles ($695,500).

"To remove Marina Borisovna Lukashevich from the office of State Secretary - Deputy Minister of Science and Higher Education of the Russian Federation," the document, published on the official legal information portal, read.

Earlier in July, a district court in Moscow placed Lukashevich in custody until August 16 as a pre-trial restriction.

According to the materials of the case, in 2016, Lukashevich, then heading the Center for Science Development, and her suspected accomplice Mikhail Popov, who worked for the Ministry of Science and Higher Education back then, embezzled 50 million rubles from the ministry, as the center provided the ministry, under several state contracts, with reports in fact having no scientific value. Lukashevich refutes the charges.

