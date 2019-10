Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev to Visit Belgrade in October

Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev will visit Belgrade in October

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th October, 2019) Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev will visit Belgrade in October.

During the Golden Fall exhibition and forum in Moscow, Medvedev inspected a stand with Serbian fruits.

"In ten days, when you are officially in Belgrade, God willing, we will sign an agreement on phytosanitary measures," Serbian Agriculture Minister Branislav Nedimovic said.