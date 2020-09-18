UrduPoint.com
Russian Prime Minister Invited To Eurasian Intergov't Council Session In Armenia - Cabinet

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Fri 18th September 2020 | 04:20 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th September, 2020) Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin was invited to the session of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council, scheduled for October 9 in Armenia, his decision will depend on the epidemiological situation, the Russian cabinet told Sputnik on Friday.

"Mikhail Mishustin has received an invitation to take part in the session of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council on October 9 in Armenia. The decision on the visit will depend on the epidemiological situation," the cabinet said.

