Russian Prime Minister Lauds Launch Of Experimental Thermonuclear Installation

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Tue 18th May 2021 | 09:35 PM

Russian Prime Minister Lauds Launch of Experimental Thermonuclear Installation

Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin on Tuesday praised the launch of a toroidal chamber with magnetic coils (tokamak) T-15MD, an experimental thermonuclear fusion device, saying that it will boost the development of a clean and reliable energy source

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th May, 2021) Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin on Tuesday praised the launch of a toroidal chamber with magnetic coils (tokamak) T-15MD, an experimental thermonuclear fusion device, saying that it will boost the development of a clean and reliable energy source.

The prime minister was present during the launching ceremony at the Kurchatov Institute earlier in the day.

"Today, we are witnessing a unique event: we are launching the nuclear fusion installation tokamak T-15MD. And this is a significant event not only for Russia but for the entire world," Mishustin said during the ceremony, adding that it will serve as unique infrastructure for the creation of an inexhaustible energy source based on nuclear fusion.

The prime minister stressed that the launch would give impetus to research in various areas such as medicine, materials science and industry.

"This also means energy efficiency, conservation of energy, and, basically, creation of a clean, reliable energy source for our people, which our president talked about in his address to the Federal Assembly," Mishustin stated.

In his April address, Vladimir Putin mentioned that Russia would focus on developing new approaches to energy, including nuclear and hydrogen solutions, and adapting its economy to the challenges of climate change.

