Russian Prime Minister May Visit Cuba in October - Cuban Ambassador to Russia

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th June, 2019) Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev may pay a visit to Cuba in October, while the exact date is currently being discussed through diplomatic channels, Cuban Ambassador to Russia Gerardo Penalver Portal said in an interview with Sputnik.

"It [the date of the visit] is currently being discussed through diplomatic channels, but we believe it will be held in fall, in October," Portal said.

The ambassador added that the intergovernmental commission, set to convene in the second half of September, would be tasked with carrying out preparations for Medvedev's visit.