UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Prime Minister May Visit Cuba In October - Cuban Ambassador To Russia

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Tue 25th June 2019 | 01:10 PM

Russian Prime Minister May Visit Cuba in October - Cuban Ambassador to Russia

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th June, 2019) Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev may pay a visit to Cuba in October, while the exact date is currently being discussed through diplomatic channels, Cuban Ambassador to Russia Gerardo Penalver Portal said in an interview with Sputnik.

"It [the date of the visit] is currently being discussed through diplomatic channels, but we believe it will be held in fall, in October," Portal said.

The ambassador added that the intergovernmental commission, set to convene in the second half of September, would be tasked with carrying out preparations for Medvedev's visit.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Russia Visit Cuba May September October

Recent Stories

OPEC daily basket price announced for Friday

26 minutes ago

More than half Pakistanis (53%) believe that indiv ..

46 minutes ago

Quality Education For Orphans With Tecno Blue Chal ..

51 minutes ago

UAE Press: Attack bares Houthis’ terrorist tende ..

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

3 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Jun 25, 2019 in Pakistan

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.