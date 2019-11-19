Russian Prime Minister Medvedev Says Talks With Belarusian Counterpart Rumas Productive

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

GORKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th November, 2019) Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev said his talks with his Belarusian counterpart Sergey Rumas had been productive.

"These were productive negotiations," Medvedev told reporters.

He said Russian and Belarusian specialists would draft new versions of road maps on integration after the talks.