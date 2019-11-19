UrduPoint.com
Russian Prime Minister Medvedev Says Talks With Belarusian Counterpart Rumas Productive

Tue 19th November 2019 | 11:16 PM

Russian Prime Minister Medvedev Says Talks With Belarusian Counterpart Rumas Productive

Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev said his talks with his Belarusian counterpart Sergey Rumas had been productive

GORKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th November, 2019) Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev said his talks with his Belarusian counterpart Sergey Rumas had been productive.

"These were productive negotiations," Medvedev told reporters.

He said Russian and Belarusian specialists would draft new versions of road maps on integration after the talks.

More Stories From World

