Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin Says Impossible To Say When Coronavirus Restrictions Can Be Lifted

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 50 seconds ago Wed 29th April 2020 | 03:32 PM

Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin Says Impossible to Say When Coronavirus Restrictions Can Be Lifted

It is impossible to give the exact date when the closed borders and other coronavirus restrictions will be lifted, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th April, 2020) It is impossible to give the exact date when the closed borders and other coronavirus restrictions will be lifted, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said Wednesday.

"It is impossible for now to give the exact date when the restrictions imposed over the coronavirus can be fully lifted, including crossing the borders of Russia," Mishustin said.

The restrictions on the entry of foreigners to Russia, which were put in place through April 30, will be extended until the situation with the COVID-19 improves, the prime minister said.

