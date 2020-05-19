UrduPoint.com
Russian Prime Minister Mishustin Back To Work After COVID-19 Treatment - Press Secretary

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Tue 19th May 2020 | 03:30 PM

Russian Prime Minister Mishustin Back to Work After COVID-19 Treatment - Press Secretary

Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin, previously diagnosed with COVID-19, has been discharged from hospital and is already fulfilling his duties, press secretary Boris Belyakov said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th May, 2020) Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin, previously diagnosed with COVID-19, has been discharged from hospital and is already fulfilling his duties, press secretary Boris Belyakov said on Tuesday.

"Mikhail Vladimirovich has completed treatment and has been discharged from the medical facility. He has resumed work in the office of the government. He held a working video conference with his colleagues this morning and is preparing for talks with President [Vladimir Putin]," Belyakov told reporters.

