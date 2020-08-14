UrduPoint.com
Russian Prime Minister Mishustin Earned $291,000 In 2019

Fri 14th August 2020

Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin earned 18.2 million rubles (about $281,000 at average exchange rate of 64.49 rubles per US dollar) in 2019, his wife's income amounted to 54.8 million rubles, according to the income statement published on the government website

In the income statement for 2018, Mishustin's income as head of the Federal Tax Service amounted to 18.9 million rubles.

Mishustin still owns an apartment with an area of 141.6 square meters. He also owns a land plot and a residential building with an area of 861 square meters.

All real estate is also registered on Mishustin's wife and son. Mishustin's wife also owns a Ford Kuga car.

The government's press service explained that the amount of Mishustin's income for 2019 consisted of his salary in the Federal Tax Service and income from deposits of funds that he earned earlier.

Mishustin, who became the prime minister in January this year, was Russia's tax chief from 2010 to 2020. Prior to that, he worked in business for several years. In 2010, when going to the civil service, he transferred his assets to his wife.

