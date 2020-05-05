Russian Prime Minister Mishustin in Good Health During COVID-19 Treatment - Spokesman

Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin, who has tested positive for COVID-19, remains in good condition as he undergoes treatment in a medical facility, his spokesman said Tuesday

"Mikhail Vladimirovich continues to receive treatment in a state medical institution under the supervision of doctors.

In general, he remains in a good condition," Boris Belyakov told reporters at a press briefing.

Belyakov added that the prime minister is in regular communication with other members of the government and is receiving medicine that has been recommended by the Russian Ministry of Health to treat the disease.

Deputy Prime Minister Andrei Belousov has been appointed as Mishutin's temporary replacement after the prime minister announced his positive test for COVID-19 on Thursday.