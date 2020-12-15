Russian Prime Minister Mishustin Signed Decrees to Stabilize Food Market - Cabinet

Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin has signed several decrees aimed at stabilizing the domestic food market amid surging prices, the cabinet said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th December, 2020) Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin has signed several decrees aimed at stabilizing the domestic food market amid surging prices, the cabinet said on Tuesday.

Last week, Russian President Vladimir Putin drew the attention of the cabinet to the sharply rising prices for food, especially domestically-produced goods.

Specifically, the Russian cabinet introduced a temporary grain export quota of 17.5 million tonnes for the period between February 15 and June 30.

"To stabilize prices for flour and bread, the government establishes a 17.5 million tonne export quota on wheat, rye, barley and corn. Grain exports in volumes exceeding the quota will be subject to duties amounting to 50 percent of the customs value of the exported products, but no less than 100 Euros [$121] per tonne," the cabinet said in a statement.

The cabinet also announced introducing special subsidies for flour producers to partially compensate for costs associated with wheat purchase.

The cabinet added that all documents would be released later.

Apart from that, the Russian Ministry of Economic Development said it had submitted to the government a draft resolution on the possibility to introduce export duties on sunflower oil if the agreements on price stabilization are not implemented.