Russian Prime Minister Mishustin to Discuss Integration Within EAEU in Kyrgyzstan

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th August, 2021) Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin will attend a meeting of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council in Kyrgyzstan, where the deepening of integration within the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) will be discussed.

"On August 19-20, in Cholpon-Ata (Kyrgyz Republic), Mikhail Mishustin will take part in a regular meeting of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council.

The heads of government of Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Russia will discuss urgent tasks of deepening integration within the Eurasian Economic Union," the Russian government said.

Particular attention is expected to be paid to the functioning of the domestic market, the formation of common markets of gas, oil and oil products, transport issues, the prospects for creating an institution of insurance support for mutual and foreign trade of the Union member states.