Russian Prime Minister Mishustin to Meet With Chinese President Xi Tuesday - Kremlin Aide

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st March, 2023) Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin will meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Tuesday, Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov told reporters.

Xi arrived in Moscow on March 20; his state visit will last until March 22.

This is the Chinese leader's first trip abroad since being re-elected for a third term as head of state. On Monday, Xi had an informal meeting and dinner with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Upon arrival in Russia, Xi said Beijing and Moscow are reliable partners, adding that China is ready to protect international law jointly with Russia. Putin said Russia and China have many common tasks and goals.